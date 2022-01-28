How to Watch Treviso vs Trieste

Treviso and Trieste will play each other today in an Italian Serie A basketball league matchup.

Treviso comes into this matchup against Trieste as the better team. In Serie A play, Trieste is 9-6. However, Treviso is 6-8 and hoping it can get a win against Trieste today.

How to watch the Treviso vs Trieste game today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Both of these teams are very similar as far as scoring offenses go. Trieste is averaging 76.8 points per game compared to Treviso's 77.1 points per game.

The main difference comes in the defensive area. Trieste is one of the top teams in Serie A defensively. It averages 78.8 points allowed per game which is good enough for No. 4 in the league.

Treviso, on the other hand, allows 81.1 points per game, and although it's not even a three-point margin, every point counts in the games played.

Both of these teams match up very well and it should be a good game. It will be the better scoring offense against a better defense.

Tune in to Next Level Sports to see the Serie A action live at 2 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.