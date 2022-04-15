Skip to main content

How to Watch Argentina vs. El Salvador in Women's Beach Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

El Salvador goes for its second straight win on Friday in day two of group play at the El Salvador Beach Soccer Cup

El Salvador got off to a good start on Thursday when it beat the Bahamas 5-2 in the first game of the group stage.

How to Watch El Salvador Beach Soccer Cup femenina: Argentina vs. El Salvador Today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream El Salvador Beach Soccer Cup femenina: Argentina vs. El Salvador

on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bahamas struck first early in the first period, but El Salvador quickly answered scoring two goals in the first to take the lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

It added another one in the second and two more in the third for five straight goals. El Salvador did have an own goal to give Bahamas two, but it wasn't nearly enough.

Friday El Salvador will look to make it two in a row when it takes on an Argentina team who lost to the United States on Thursday.

Argentina played the USA tough through the first half and led 2-1 going into the break. Unfortunately it gave up three straight third period goals and the Americans would hold it scoreless to get the 4-2 win.

Friday Argentina will look to bounce back and even its record and take down the host country team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

El Salvador Beach Soccer Cup femenina: Argentina vs. El Salvador

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

