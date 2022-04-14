Beach Soccer: Argentina vs. USA Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Today, the Beach Soccer league features Argentina and the United States in women’s soccer.

Four teams participate in women’s beach soccer, with Argentina taking on the United States today. El Salvador and the Bahamas are also on the field as these teams play a different version of traditional soccer, on sand instead of a grass field, creating a fun and unique environment for the game.

How to Watch Women's Beach Soccer Cup: Argentina vs. the United States today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Beach soccer has had some great moments and impressive goals, including in 2019 at the ANOC Beach Games in Qatar.

Beach soccer has some differences from traditional soccer. The teams play three 12-minute periods versus halves, with the matches going just over a half-hour versus the conventional 90 minutes plus extra time.

There are no draws in beach soccer with three minutes of “overtime” or draw time for the teams if tied after regulation and penalty kicks. Winning in standard time is worth three points, two points in extra time, and one point on penalty kicks.

Argentina will take on El Salvador in their second match, the Bahamas in their third match, the United States take on the Bahamas next, and El Salvador in their final game.

