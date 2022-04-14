Skip to main content

How to Watch El Salvador Beach Soccer Cup: Argentina vs. the United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today, the Beach Soccer league features Argentina and the United States in women’s soccer.

Four teams participate in women’s beach soccer, with Argentina taking on the United States today. El Salvador and the Bahamas are also on the field as these teams play a different version of traditional soccer, on sand instead of a grass field, creating a fun and unique environment for the game. 

How to Watch Women's Beach Soccer Cup: Argentina vs. the United States today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch Women's Beach Soccer Cup: Argentina vs. the United States online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Beach soccer has had some great moments and impressive goals, including in 2019 at the ANOC Beach Games in Qatar.

Beach soccer has some differences from traditional soccer. The teams play three 12-minute periods versus halves, with the matches going just over a half-hour versus the conventional 90 minutes plus extra time.

There are no draws in beach soccer with three minutes of “overtime” or draw time for the teams if tied after regulation and penalty kicks. Winning in standard time is worth three points, two points in extra time, and one point on penalty kicks.

Argentina will take on El Salvador in their second match, the Bahamas in their third match, the United States take on the Bahamas next, and El Salvador in their final game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

El Salvador Beach Soccer Cup: Argentina vs. the United States

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
5:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Beach Soccer

Beach Soccer: Argentina vs. USA Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas19 seconds ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Air Force vs. Nevada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth15 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; JJ Henry putts on the 17th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

RBC Heritage, First Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
BARCELONA
UEFA Europa League

Barcelona vs. Frankfurt Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Soccer Ball
UEFA Europa League

Rangers vs. Braga Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Soccer Fans
UEFA Europa League

Lyon vs. West Ham Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
shohei-ohtani
SI Guide

Shohei Ohtani Pitches and Hits Today

By Kevin Sweeney2 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) scores a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) scores a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy