August 19, 2021
How to Watch USA vs. Russia in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This Group A matchup will take place during the evening session of Thursday's games.
From wrestling to gymnastics, and almost everything in between, there is no end to the history between Russia and the USA. What may be one of the most notorious sporting rivalries in existence will take to the sand on Thursday, as the two Group A teams face off.

How to Watch

Date: Aug. 19, 2021

Time: 1:22 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC Universo

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Captain Nick Perera will lead Team USA going into the match, and he believes that camaraderie is what will tie their efforts in preparation together. Perera will have access to seasoned veterans such as Lucas Roque, Alessandro Canale, and goalkeeper Chris Toth, which will be sure to give them an advantage. 

However, he will also have a younger contingent of players that may give the USA side some much-needed bite, going in against former two-time world champions Russia.

No stranger to success at this level of competition, Russia will be an intimidating presence opposite the USA. The memory of the 13-3 thrashing at their hands just three short years ago will likely be playing on the Americans' minds heading into their first match of the tournament. 

The presence of Fedor Zemskov on the Russian side won't help matters either. Being single-handedly responsible for six of those goals means you can expect the crafty forward to be doing his utmost to complicate the lives of the USA defense.

However strong this year's host nation looks, nothing is ever a safe bet against the grit of the USA team. Tune in for what is sure to be a contested matchup.

