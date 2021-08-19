How to Watch 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: Tahiti vs United Arab Emirates

Just over a year shy of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the opening of the Beach Soccer World Cup this week will allow fans to see who the best team on sand is for the most popular sport in the world.

The UAE will have their work cut out for them in their first match of the tournament, as they draw Tahiti to start things off. The tiny island country isn't one that's well known for its sporting achievements, but beach soccer is one of the areas in which they truly excel.

After hosting the tournament in 2013, they fell just short of the championship in two consecutive attempts, losing out to eventual cup winners Portugal and Brazil. Both of those teams are multiple-time winners, however, and the competitiveness of their matches against Tahiti might be an indication that they are well on their way to becoming a dominant force in beach soccer.

They'll certainly use their seasoned squad to put pressure on the UAE, who have yet to make it past the group stages in any prior World Cup. Nevertheless, as former winners of the Asian Football Confederation trophy, the UAE will be eager to show their worth on the global stage.

The Tahiti side will look to honor their Polynesian heritage by performing a haka before the start of their game. You won't want to miss this traditional war dance, and the atmosphere it will be sure to bring to the match.

