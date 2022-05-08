Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final day of the NCAA beach volleyball champions starts with the elimination bracket final between FSU and UCLA on Sunday.

With a weather delay late on Friday pushing matchups early to yesterday morning, the penultimate day of the NCAA beach volley championships was packed with action. Nothing stands to change here on the last day of competitions. The day will start with the elimination bracket final between No. 5 Florida State and No. 3 UCLA. The winner of that final will have the chance at the national title and face No. 1 USC, who has been rolling through this tournament. See below for the full schedule. 

How to Watch NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships Today:

Match Date: May 7, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida State got here by eliminating No. 6 LSU, which got the Seminoles an opportunity to play No. 4 Loyola Marymount. FSU had no problem against the Lions, sweeping the series which was a rematch against LMU earlier in the tournament. In the last round for the Bruins, they were on the wrong side of a sweep against their biggest rival USC.

The Trojans are in a whole other stratosphere as they keep rolling their way through this tournament. They will be the odds on favorite to win it all here today. They have only lost one match this entire competition, which was in their third round in a 3-1 series victory against Florida State. Otherwise, they've swept No. 16 UT Martin, No. 8 Florida Atlantic and UCLA. They're the No. 1 team in the country for a reason. 

Can either Florida State or UCLA make a triumphant come-from-behind victory? 

Sunday, May 8- All Shown on ESPN2, Times are in ET
Elimination Bracket Final: UCLA vs. Florida State - 12:30 p.m.
National Championship: USC vs. Elimination Bracket Final winner - 4 p.m. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

