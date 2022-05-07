The semifinals get underway today in the penultimate day of the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships.

It is crunch time in the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships as we are down to the final two days. Today will be the first semifinals and tomorrow the second semifinal and the National Champion will be crowned. Check below for a full schedule.

The tournament started May 4 and will run through May 8 on the Alabama Gulf Coast in the city of Gulf Shore and at the University of Alabama Birmingham. This event has been held in both of those cities since 2016.

How to Watch NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships Today:

Match Date: May 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Friday was action-packed and after six matches there was a huge upset when No. TCU was eliminated after losing 3-2 back-to-back against No. 10 Georgia State and No. 6 LSU. LSU really had to fight for it after being swept in their first matchup against UCLA. Then they lost the opening match to LSU before completing the comeback. The Tigers will move on to the elimination bracket where they will face the loser of No. 1 USC and No. 5 Florida State.

The winner's bracket (Dual #7 & #8) between USC-Florida State and No. 3 UCLA - No. 10 Georgia State was supposed to be played yesterday and has been moved to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. today because of weather delays. The loser of UCLA-Georgia State will take Loyola Marymount University.

Saturday, May 7- All Shown on ESPN2, Times are in ET

Dual 9: 2 p.m.

Dual 10: 3 p.m.

Semifinal #1: 4 p.m.

Dual 12 : 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 8- All Shown on ESPN2, Times are in ET

Semifinal #2: 12:30 p.m.

National Championship: 4 p.m.

Regional restrictions may apply.