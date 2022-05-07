Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The semifinals get underway today in the penultimate day of the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships.

It is crunch time in the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships as we are down to the final two days. Today will be the first semifinals and tomorrow the second semifinal and the National Champion will be crowned. Check below for a full schedule. 

The tournament started May 4 and will run through May 8 on the Alabama Gulf Coast in the city of Gulf Shore and at the University of Alabama Birmingham. This event has been held in both of those cities since 2016. 

How to Watch NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships Today:

Match Date: May 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Friday was action-packed and after six matches there was a huge upset when No. TCU was eliminated after losing 3-2 back-to-back against No. 10 Georgia State and No. 6 LSU. LSU really had to fight for it after being swept in their first matchup against UCLA. Then they lost the opening match to LSU before completing the comeback. The Tigers will move on to the elimination bracket where they will face the loser of No. 1 USC and No. 5 Florida State. 

The winner's bracket (Dual #7 & #8) between USC-Florida State and No. 3 UCLA - No. 10 Georgia State was supposed to be played yesterday and has been moved to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. today because of weather delays. The loser of UCLA-Georgia State will take Loyola Marymount University. 

Saturday, May 7- All Shown on ESPN2, Times are in ET

Dual 9: 2 p.m.
Dual 10: 3 p.m.
Semifinal #1: 4 p.m.
Dual 12 : 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 8- All Shown on ESPN2, Times are in ET
Semifinal #2: 12:30 p.m.
National Championship: 4 p.m. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Beach Volleyball
Beach Volleyball

How to Watch NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships

By Ben Macaluso27 seconds ago
NC State Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch North Carolina at NC State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
Florida State Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida State at Boston College in College Baseball

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Denver vs. Georgetown in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar27 seconds ago
Ty Gibbs
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Mahindra ROXOR 200

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Georgia in College Softball

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8), Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) and Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) yells at a referee while skating off the ice after being injured while crashing into the boards after being tripped on a breakaway attempt against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Capitals Game 3

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy