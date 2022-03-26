How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 South Tournament: Stanford vs. Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford and Oregon will meet in the Pac-12 South Tournament.

Stanford is currently on a four-game win streak, having swept two of its last four games. 

How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March. 26, 2021

Match Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Live stream the Stanford vs. Oregon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, the Cardinals swept Arizona State and Washington on Thursday when they played at Arizona State. Stanford has now beaten Washington four years in a row. 

Freshman pair Emma Morris and Taylor Wilson led off the series against Arizona State with 21-16 and 21-13 wins. Sophomores Emmy Sharp and Maya Harvey had to fight back from a 15-21 loss in the first set to win their second two sets and take the game. 

Oregon most recently played Saint Mary's and San Jose State last weekend.  Unfortunately, the Ducks dropped both matches 3-2. 

Reagan Hope and Brooke Nuneviller were able to win their game in two sets Bea Wetton and Alex Laita battled it out to win in three sets with scores of 16-21, 21-18, 15-12. 

The last time these two teams met was in 2020. Stanford came out on top 4-1. The Ducks will likely be looking for a bit of revenge after that loss so fans can expect a competitive match.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Stanford vs. Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
Time
1:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
