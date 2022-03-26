How to Watch USC vs. Utah in Women's College Beach Volleyball

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 South Tournament: USC vs. Utah in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Utah Utes will have their work cut out for them against No. 2 USC.

The Utah Utes will play their second match of the day against the University of Southern California this afternoon. 

How to Watch USC vs. Utah in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March. 26, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the USC vs. Utah match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Utes will be looking for more positive results in the Pac-12 South Tournament considering they are coming into this weekend with a two-game losing streak. On March 12th the team played to a 3-2 loss against Colorado Mesa. Yesterday, the Utes stopped off at Grand Canyon on their way to this weekend's tournament, but No. 7 Grand Canyon swept them 5-0. 

This morning Utah also fell to No. 1 UCLA. Although it was anticipated, Utah will likely be looking toward the remainder of the weekend to pick up a couple of wins to get to .500 on the season thus far. The team is currently sitting at 4-6. 

The USC Trojans come into this weekend with a 12-1 record. This will be another tough match for Utah to pull off as USC is the defending national champions from 2021. Most recently the Trojans swept both Houston Baptist and CSU Bakersfield in non-conference play. 

With UCLA currently being ranked as the No. 1 team due to the Trojans' close loss to the Bruins at the beginning of the month, the Trojans will certainly be looking to keep their win streak going to stay ranked in those top few spots. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

 

How To Watch

March
26
2022

USC vs. Utah

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17961878
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Pelicans

By Evan Massey41 seconds ago
Mar 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) looks on during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Mar 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) looks on during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski (11) and New England Revolution midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason (25) battle for control of the ball at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Volleyball
Beach Volleyball

How to Watch USC vs. Utah in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown41 seconds ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch JTBC Classic, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas41 seconds ago
USATSI_17018177
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon State at Cal in College Baseball

By Adam Childs41 seconds ago
ARIZONA STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington at Arizona State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs41 seconds ago
USATSI_17845108
College Softball

How to Watch Louisville at Clemson in College Softball

By Adam Childs41 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy