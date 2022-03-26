How to Watch USC vs. Utah in Women's College Beach Volleyball

The Utah Utes will have their work cut out for them against No. 2 USC.

The Utah Utes will play their second match of the day against the University of Southern California this afternoon.

How to Watch USC vs. Utah in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March. 26, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

The Utes will be looking for more positive results in the Pac-12 South Tournament considering they are coming into this weekend with a two-game losing streak. On March 12th the team played to a 3-2 loss against Colorado Mesa. Yesterday, the Utes stopped off at Grand Canyon on their way to this weekend's tournament, but No. 7 Grand Canyon swept them 5-0.

This morning Utah also fell to No. 1 UCLA. Although it was anticipated, Utah will likely be looking toward the remainder of the weekend to pick up a couple of wins to get to .500 on the season thus far. The team is currently sitting at 4-6.

The USC Trojans come into this weekend with a 12-1 record. This will be another tough match for Utah to pull off as USC is the defending national champions from 2021. Most recently the Trojans swept both Houston Baptist and CSU Bakersfield in non-conference play.

With UCLA currently being ranked as the No. 1 team due to the Trojans' close loss to the Bruins at the beginning of the month, the Trojans will certainly be looking to keep their win streak going to stay ranked in those top few spots.

