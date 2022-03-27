Utah and Oregon will both be looking to improve their record as they face off this afternoon

The Utah Utes are currently 4-7 in play this season and 0-1 in conference play.

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March 27, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the Utah vs. Oregon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Utah is on a four-game losing streak having lost to Colorado Mesa 2-3, Grand Canyon 0-5 and UCLA 0-5 and USC 0-5 just yesterday.

The Utes last game was a 5-0 victory over Salt Lake Community College. All five Utah pairs were able to pull off the team win in straight sets.

The Oregon Ducks won yesterday against Washington in a close 3-2 victory. Pairs Ashley Schroeder and Ella Tyus, Alex Laita and Bea Wetton and Madelyn LaFollette and Daley McClellan were able to pick up points to pull off the win for the Ducks with Madelyn LaFollette and Daley McClellan winning in straight sets.

The Ducks are currently 8-5 this season and 1-1 in conference play having beat Washington yesterday, but dropping to No. 8 Stanford 5-0. Reagan Hope and Brooke Nuneviller were able to push to a third set against Stanford as well as Madelyn LaFollette and Daley McClellan.

With fairly close conference records, both teams will be looking to pick up the win this afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.