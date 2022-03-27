Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 South Tournament: Utah vs. Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah and Oregon will both be looking to improve their record as they face off this afternoon

The Utah Utes are currently 4-7 in play this season and 0-1 in conference play. 

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March 27, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the Utah vs. Oregon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Utah is on a four-game losing streak having lost to Colorado Mesa 2-3, Grand Canyon 0-5 and UCLA 0-5 and USC 0-5 just yesterday. 

The Utes last game was a 5-0 victory over Salt Lake Community College. All five Utah pairs were able to pull off the team win in straight sets. 

The Oregon Ducks won yesterday against Washington in a close 3-2 victory. Pairs Ashley Schroeder and Ella Tyus, Alex Laita and Bea Wetton and Madelyn LaFollette and Daley McClellan were able to pick up points to pull off the win for the Ducks with Madelyn LaFollette and Daley McClellan winning in straight sets.  

The Ducks are currently 8-5 this season and 1-1 in conference play having beat Washington yesterday, but dropping to No. 8 Stanford 5-0. Reagan Hope and Brooke Nuneviller were able to push to a third set against Stanford as well as Madelyn LaFollette and Daley McClellan.

With fairly close conference records, both teams will be looking to pick up the win this afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Utah vs. Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 24, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Predators

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators celebrate the goal scored by center Matt Duchene (95) against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) is fouled as he shoots by San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Wizards

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17968608
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Suns

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
USATSI_17955483
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Celtics

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Mar 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) work for the ball in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy