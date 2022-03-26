How to Watch Utah vs UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 South Tournament: Utah vs UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah will try to knock off undefeated UCLA in Pac-12 South Tournament play

The Utah Utes have quite the weekend ahead of them as they head to Arizona to play four teams ranked in the top eight in the country. 

How to Watch Utah vs UCLA in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March. 26, 2021

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Utah vs UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Utes are currently 4-5 this season. Prior to last night's 5-0 loss to Grand Canyon, Utah dropped a close match to Colorado Mesa 3-2. Lauren Sayre and Sommer Daniel came back to even the score 1-1 after Bella Vezzani and Grace Andrews dropped the first game. Marissa Koch and Samantha Leight also picked up a win, but with Sage Patchell and Amaya Messier losing their match as well as Sonja Wessel and Keira Sheehan, the Utes were not able to take home the win.

UCLA is currently undefeated this season. That momentum should help carry the Bruins into the Pac-12 South Tournament this weekend.

Most recently, the No. 1 Bruins beat No. 5 LSU 4-1. The Tigers went up 1-0 with their first win, but the Bruins were able to rally on the other courts to remain unbeaten. Lexy Denaburg and Abby Van Winkle,  Jaden Whitmarsh and Devon Newberry and Natalie Myszkowski and Sophie Moore dominated in their matches only needing to play 2 sets to pick up their wins. 

It should be an exciting weekend of play and should certainly be a learning experience for Utah as they attempt to beat a very strong UCLA team in the first game.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Utah vs UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
