How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona in Women's College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Pac-12 South Tournament: Washington vs. Arizona in Women's College Beach Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona and Washington will go head to head in the Pac-12 South Tournament today.

Washington will be trying to pick up a win over Arizona today after three straight losses. 

How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: March 26, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington vs. Arizona match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Washington dropped a pair of matches to Grand Canyon and Stanford. The Huskies were able to win one game against No. 7 Grand Canyon, but they were completely swept by No. 8 Stanford on Thursday. UW's top duo of Robinson and Loreen improved their record to 5-3 with their win over Grand Canyon's Evans and Vastine.

Arizona went 2-1 at last week's Cal Poly Invitational picking up wins against Houston Baptist (5-0) and Santa Clara (3-2). Unfortunately, the team's last match was not as triumphant as they lost to Cal Poly 4-1. In the team's sweep of Houston Baptist, each pair won in just two sets. Abby Russell and Dana Parker were the only Arizona pair to go undefeated on the weekend scoring the team's only point against Cal Poly. 

With both teams coming into today's match off of losses, they will both be looking to pick up a win to boost their momentum in the remaining matches of the weekend. 

