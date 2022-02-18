Skip to main content

How to Watch Men's Curling, Bronze Medal Game: United States vs. Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Here we go, it is time for the bronze medal game in men’s curling with the United States and Canada.

The United States takes on Canada in the men’s curling tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics for the bronze medal. In 2018, the United States won gold and stood at the top of the podium after beating Canada in the playoffs, leading to a fifth-place finish for the Canadian team. This has become a strong rivalry over the years with the United States getting better and better in the sport.

How to Watch Men's Curling, Bronze Medal Game: United States vs. Canada today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Watch Men's Curling, Bronze Medal Game: United States vs. Canada online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The rest of the world has caught up with Canada in curling for the men’s and women’s teams, which has led to some frustration:

Looking back at the 2018 WInter Olympics, the United States went 2-0 against Canada with a win in round-robin play (9-7) and in the playoffs (5-3). From there, the United States won the gold medal and stood at the top of the mountain.

This year, Canada won the round-robin match (10-5) getting the better of the United States.

In the playoffs, the United States lost to Great Britain (8-4) and Canada lost to Sweden (5-3), the best two teams in the field after round-robin play by a wide margin. The best two teams are in the gold medal game and the next best teams are battling for the bronze now.

These two teams are building a fun rivalry like they have in other sports like hockey and other winter events. A Canada win knocks the United States off the podium, much like the United States did to Canada last year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Men's Curling, Bronze Medal Game: United States vs. Canada

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
2:45
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17705796
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Men's Curling, Bronze Medal Game: United States vs. Canada

57 seconds ago
RUGBY copy
Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Canberra Raiders vs. Sydney Roosters

45 minutes ago
USATSI_17625378
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at San Jose State

45 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

2 hours ago
Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

2 hours ago
Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

3 hours ago
Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

3 hours ago
USATSI_17676501
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA

3 hours ago
usc
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at USC

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy