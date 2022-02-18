How to Watch Men's Curling, Bronze Medal Game: United States vs. Canada

Here we go, it is time for the bronze medal game in men’s curling with the United States and Canada.

The United States takes on Canada in the men’s curling tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics for the bronze medal. In 2018, the United States won gold and stood at the top of the podium after beating Canada in the playoffs, leading to a fifth-place finish for the Canadian team. This has become a strong rivalry over the years with the United States getting better and better in the sport.

The rest of the world has caught up with Canada in curling for the men’s and women’s teams, which has led to some frustration:

Looking back at the 2018 WInter Olympics, the United States went 2-0 against Canada with a win in round-robin play (9-7) and in the playoffs (5-3). From there, the United States won the gold medal and stood at the top of the mountain.

This year, Canada won the round-robin match (10-5) getting the better of the United States.

In the playoffs, the United States lost to Great Britain (8-4) and Canada lost to Sweden (5-3), the best two teams in the field after round-robin play by a wide margin. The best two teams are in the gold medal game and the next best teams are battling for the bronze now.

These two teams are building a fun rivalry like they have in other sports like hockey and other winter events. A Canada win knocks the United States off the podium, much like the United States did to Canada last year.

