How to Watch Men's Curling: Canada vs. Great Britain in Canada

In men’s curling, both Canada and Great Britain are set for the playoffs with today serving as a warm-up.

With both Canada and Great Britain already locked into the playoffs, they get to battle today for pride, bragging rights and a potential preview of either the semifinals or the finals. In 2018, Canada beat Great Britain 6-4 in round-robin play, which led to Great Britain having to go to a play-in with Switzerland for the playoffs. They lost, while Canada took home fourth place, one step off the medal podium. This year, both teams are looking for a repeat of 2014 when they both made it to the gold medal game.

How to Watch Men's Curling: Canada vs. Great Britain today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Watch Men's Curling: Canada vs. Great Britain online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In 2014, these two teams battled it out for the gold medal in a match that saw Canada win 9-3, collecting their third gold medal since 1988:

Since 1988 when curling was reintroduced to the Winter Olympics, Canada has been in the event every year. They have three golds, two silvers and one bronze medal in the eight events. This is a sport they have thoroughly dominated over the past 34 years.

However, the rest of the world is starting to catch up, which led to Canada not getting to the podium in 2018 after three straight gold medals and six straight podium trips overall.

Canada is still the overall favorite, but Great Britain is looking great and hopeful for an upset today and in the playoffs.

This year, Great Britain is 7-1 overall with only a loss to the United States (9-7) on their record.

They are the top-scoring team in the field and are consistently winning with 6-8 points total, showing their style is not to crush and overwhelm teams with points.

Canada is looking to give Great Britain their second loss and set up a semifinal matchup between the teams again in the playoff round.

