How to Watch Men's Curling: Canada vs. Sweden in Canada

The battle for the top spot in men’s curling is on the line between Canada and Sweden early in the tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Entering today, Sweden (3-0) holds the top spot in the men’s curling standings with Canada (2-1) tied for second place, with the winning team leaving the day with the top spot in the standings. Canada is coming off their first loss to Switzerland in round-robin play and looks to get back on track against a very good Swedish team. Canada did not make it to the podium in 2018, while both Switzerland (bronze) and Sweden (silver) did. The world has caught up with Canada in curling.

How to Watch Men's Curling: Canada vs. Sweden today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Sweden came up just short in the gold medal game to the United States (7-10) for only their third loss in the last two Winter Olympics combined:

In their three matches so far in round-robin play, Canada is 2-1 with a 19-15 points scored differential. Aside from Sweden (3-0, 22-11 points scored differential) that is the best in the field so far.

Canada knocked off Denmark (10-5) in a strong showing and start to round-robin play and followed that up with a win over Norway (6-5).

Through two matches, it appeared to be that Canada had found their groove and were back on track to the podium.

Then they really struggled against a strong, defending bronze medal team in Switzerland (3-5) in their first loss. Back in 2018 Canada also lost to Switzerland (6-8) and to Sweden (2-5) in round-robin play.

The Swedish team is as strong a team as there is men’s curling going 10-2 (7-2 last year) in round-robin play in their last 12 matches and then 1-1 in the playoffs, losing in the gold medal game. This is going to be a huge match for both teams and the tournament overall.

