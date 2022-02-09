Skip to main content

How to Watch Men's Curling: Denmark vs. Canada in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Denmark takes on Canada on the first day of men’s curling in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Denmark looks to get on the podium for the first time since the Winter Olympics brought curling back, while Canada, who was on the podium every year until 2018, looks to get back. In the 2018 Winter Olympics, the United States won gold, Sweden won silver and Switzerland won bronze. The path to the podium starts today with Denmark vs. Canada.

How to Watch Men's Curling: Denmark vs. Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Men's Curling: Denmark vs. Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada has some of the best players, teams and performances in the history of curling at the Winter Olympics.

This year's team representing Denmark is led by Skip Mikkel Krause, Third Mads Norgard, Second Henrik Holtermann, Lead Kasper Wiksten and Alternate Tobias Thune. They have all the motivation to try and rebound from 2018’s last place finish.

In 2018 Denmark finished 2-7 with wins over Italy and South Korea. Canada finished 6-3, which was second place in the standings.

Canada comes in as the favorite, led by Skip Brad Gushue, Third Mark Nichols, Second Brett Gallant, Lead Geoff Walker and Alternate Marc Kennedy. In 2018, Canada lost to Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.

Canada ended up losing to the United States in the semifinals and to Switzerland in the bronze medal game in 2018. The country has to be motivated to get back on track with another medal in men’s curling after five straight Winter Olympics on the podium.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
