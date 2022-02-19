How to Watch Men's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Great Britain vs. Sweden

The gold medal game in men’s curling will be decided between Great Britain and Sweden.

The men’s curling tournament is coming to a close after the bronze medal game saw Canada defeat the United States (8-5) and now Great Britain takes on Sweden for the gold medal. Both teams finished round-robin play as the clear and away best two teams in the field and took care of business in the semifinals to get to this point. In 2018, Great Britain lost in a tiebreaker to miss the playoffs while Sweden got to the gold medal game and lost to the United States. This year is about redemption, potentially for both teams.

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Sweden is in the gold medal match for the second time in a row, coming up short against the United States (7-10) in 2018 and look to get to the top of the podium this year:

In the semifinals, Great Britain defeated the United States (8-4) to unseat the defending gold medal champions. The United States entered the fifth up (4-3), then were shut out until the end.

Sweden knocked off Canada (5-3), once the institution of curling for men and women, to get to the gold medal game for a second Winter Olympics in a row.

The teams entered the eighth tied, then Sweden shut them out to get the low scoring, grind of a win.

This year in round-robin play, Great Britain won 7-6 in round 10 on February 15th. Sweden scored three points in the ninth and tenth to get the score closer in the end, but Great Britain controlled the match all day.

Whoever wins today, it will be history. Sweden would get their first gold medal in general and Great Britain would get their first since the very first curling event in 1924, before the sport was removed from the Winter Olympics.

In that first event in 1924, Great Britain defeated Sweden for the gold medal. Will 98-year-old history repeat itself today?

