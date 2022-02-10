Skip to main content

How to Watch Men's Curling: Norway vs. Canada in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Norway and Canada square off on Day 2 of men's curling after successful outcomes in their opening matches.

It's in the early stages of men's curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but both Norway and Canada got off on the right foot. Canada beat Denmark 10-5, while Norway beat Switzerland 7-4. 

How to Watch Men's Curling: Norway vs. Canada in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Men's Curling: Norway vs. Canada in Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a back and forth affair in the beginning for Canada and Denmark with the score tied at 4 after the fourth. However, the Canadians responded with one in the fifth and a steal of two in the sixth.

Canada then finished with a double takeout in the eighth that gave them three points and forced Denmark to concede the rest of the game.

For Norway, it was all single-point ends early until two points by Norway in the ninth helped the team to a 7-4 win over Switzerland.

Norway scored one in each of the second and fifth ends, and went on to steal a point immediately after both.

With the score tied 4-4 going into the ninth, Norway landed a second stone in the 4-foot on their final throw, and a measurement showed not only was that stone closer than Switzerland’s, but Norway’s other stone on the opposite side of the 4-foot was too, giving them two points and a two-point lead going into the final end.

Switzerland tried for a big shot on the final throw in the 10th, but were unsuccessful, allowing Norway to steal another point for the 3-point win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Men's Curling: Norway vs. Canada

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
2:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17648169
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Men's Curling: Norway vs. Canada in Canada

48 seconds ago
USATSI_10637951
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: Sweden vs. Latvia

3 hours ago
oregon state
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at Oregon State

3 hours ago
san diego state
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at San Jose State

3 hours ago
snowboarding
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Cross Event

3 hours ago
USATSI_17555272
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Jazz

4 hours ago
USATSI_17607940
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Kraken

4 hours ago
USATSI_17644596
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Kings

4 hours ago
USATSI_17437841
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Trail Blazers

4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy