Norway and Canada square off on Day 2 of men's curling after successful outcomes in their opening matches.

It's in the early stages of men's curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but both Norway and Canada got off on the right foot. Canada beat Denmark 10-5, while Norway beat Switzerland 7-4.

How to Watch Men's Curling: Norway vs. Canada in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

It was a back and forth affair in the beginning for Canada and Denmark with the score tied at 4 after the fourth. However, the Canadians responded with one in the fifth and a steal of two in the sixth.

Canada then finished with a double takeout in the eighth that gave them three points and forced Denmark to concede the rest of the game.

For Norway, it was all single-point ends early until two points by Norway in the ninth helped the team to a 7-4 win over Switzerland.

Norway scored one in each of the second and fifth ends, and went on to steal a point immediately after both.

With the score tied 4-4 going into the ninth, Norway landed a second stone in the 4-foot on their final throw, and a measurement showed not only was that stone closer than Switzerland’s, but Norway’s other stone on the opposite side of the 4-foot was too, giving them two points and a two-point lead going into the final end.

Switzerland tried for a big shot on the final throw in the 10th, but were unsuccessful, allowing Norway to steal another point for the 3-point win.

