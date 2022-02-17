Skip to main content

How to Watch Men's Curling, Second Semifinal: Canada vs. () in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Canada looks to get back to the gold medal game in the semifinals of the men’s curling tournament today.

Team Canada came up short at the 2018 Winter Olympics, finishing second in round robin play, but losing to the United States (3-5) in the semifinals and then Switzerland (5-7) in the bronze medal game. It was only the second time since curling came back to the Winter Olympics that Canada did not earn a medal in men’s curling. This year they look to get back on track with their leader Brad Gushue and a very motivated team.

How to Watch Men's Curling, Second Semifinal: Canada vs. () today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Watch Men's Curling, Second Semifinal: Canada vs. () online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada fell just short in 2018 in the men’s and women’s draws, but won gold in mixed doubles curling earning the first gold medal in that event:

Before the final day of play, Canada (5-3) clinched a spot in the playoffs with Great Britain and Sweden, both playing great in round-robin play at 7-1 overall.

This year there is some overlap in the playoff-bound teams with Great Britain, Sweden and Canada all making the playoffs in 2018, but Great Britain lost to Switzerland in a tiebreaker to make the final four. That win for Switzerland served them well as that led to a bronze medal.

Sweden finished with the silver medal while the United States won gold.

This year Canada is 1-1 against the playoff teams. They beat the United States (10-5), lost to Sweden (4-6) and as of this writing have not played Great Britain on the final day of play.

Regardless of standing and record, Canada is going to be looked at as the favorite in men’s curling once the playoffs begin due to their pedigree, history and talented team that has stood at the top of the podium before.

The semifinals should be as competitive as ever this year at the 2022 Winter Olympics in men’s curling.

