How to Watch Men's Hockey, Bronze Medal Game: Sweden vs. Slovakia in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The men’s hockey bronze medal game will be decided by Sweden and Slovakia today.

The men’s hockey gold medal game is between two teams that didn’t necessarily think they were going to be here at the start of the tournament, especially with heavyweights like Canada and the United States both sitting in the stands as spectators today. Slovakia exercised some demons in the quarterfinals to get here while Sweden took out the country that made hockey famous to find themselves in the bronze medal game.

How to Watch Men's Hockey, Bronze Medal Game: Sweden vs. Slovakia today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Slovakia lost early in the tournament to the United States (1-2) in a tough game that they have learned from in this year's tournament:

Slovakia’s journey to the bronze medal game started with a loss to the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

They lost 5-1 to the United States in the playoffs, watching the United States then lose and not get to the podium. This year they faced them in the quarterfinals, winning 3-2 to advance to the semifinals and knock the United States off the podium.

Slovakia also beat Germany (4-0) in the playoffs and lost to Finland (0-2) in the semifinals to get here.

Sweden beat Canada (2-0) in the quarterfinals and lost to the ROC (1-2) to get here after finishing group play as the second-best team in Group C and the fourth-best team in the standings overall.

In group play, Sweden beat Slovakia 4-1 in their only game.

This is an improbable match-up in the bronze medal game between Slovakia and Sweden, which could give Slovakia their first medal in men’s hockey as a team, ever.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Beijing 2022

