How to Watch Men's Hockey: Canada vs. China in Canada

Canada could move into the quarterfinals with a win over China today in men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

To make things easy for Canada today, they need to win and have Finland and Sweden go to overtime in order for them to make it to the quarterfinals directly. If not, then they will have to go through an additional round in the qualification playoffs. That is where China will be as the host country is currently in last place in the standings as the overall worst team in the field.

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Canada vs. China today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Watch Men's Hockey: Canada vs. China online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada has started 1-1 so far in the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics as they look to get back on the podium:

In their two games so far in group play, Canada is 1-1 with a win over defending silver medal winner Germany (5-1) and a loss to the United States (2-4).

Canada has not been in the qualification playoffs since 2010, whereas the host country they went 2-1 (one OT win) before storming through Germany (8-2) and Russia (7-3) on their way to the semifinals and eventually a gold medal win.

Regardless of the path, Canada is one of if not the best hockey teams in the world. They should be in the semifinals in a position to either win gold, silver or bronze for the fourth Winter Olympics in a row.

Their opponent today is potentially going to finish as the worst overall team in the field.

China has given up the most goals (11) and scored the least amount of goals (two) as a team in their two games. The United States rocked them 8-0 in the most lopsided game of the tournament while Germany jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on for the 3-2 win.

This should be an easy preparation game for Canada heading into the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.