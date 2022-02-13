Skip to main content

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Canada vs. China in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Canada could move into the quarterfinals with a win over China today in men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

To make things easy for Canada today, they need to win and have Finland and Sweden go to overtime in order for them to make it to the quarterfinals directly. If not, then they will have to go through an additional round in the qualification playoffs. That is where China will be as the host country is currently in last place in the standings as the overall worst team in the field.

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Canada vs. China today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Watch Men's Hockey: Canada vs. China online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada has started 1-1 so far in the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics as they look to get back on the podium:

In their two games so far in group play, Canada is 1-1 with a win over defending silver medal winner Germany (5-1) and a loss to the United States (2-4).

Canada has not been in the qualification playoffs since 2010, whereas the host country they went 2-1 (one OT win) before storming through Germany (8-2) and Russia (7-3) on their way to the semifinals and eventually a gold medal win.

Regardless of the path, Canada is one of if not the best hockey teams in the world. They should be in the semifinals in a position to either win gold, silver or bronze for the fourth Winter Olympics in a row.

Their opponent today is potentially going to finish as the worst overall team in the field.

China has given up the most goals (11) and scored the least amount of goals (two) as a team in their two games. The United States rocked them 8-0 in the most lopsided game of the tournament while Germany jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on for the 3-2 win.

This should be an easy preparation game for Canada heading into the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Men's Hockey: Canada vs. China

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17666587
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Canada vs. China in Canada

just now
ASEC Mimosas
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Simba S.C. vs. ASEC Mimosas

10 minutes ago
Al Masry
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Coton Sport FC vs. Al Masry

10 minutes ago
imago1009750283h
Serie A

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Sampdoria in Canada

1 hour ago
Speed Skating Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Short Track: Men's 500m, Women's 3000m Relay

2 hours ago
USATSI_17654320
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Hockey: Finland vs. Sweden

3 hours ago
Women's Biathlon
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Biathlon: Women's Pursuit 10km

4 hours ago
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Ras al Khaimah Classic, Final Round

5 hours ago
Norway Cross Country Skiing Men's
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Cross-Country Skiing: Men's 4x10km Relay

6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy