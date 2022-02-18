How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Pairs Short Program in Canada

The final figure skating medal event of the 2022 Winter Olympics gets underway on Friday with the pairs short program.

Figure skating is nearing its end at this year's Olympics when pairs take the ice on Friday. The 19-team field is stacked.

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating in Canada: Pairs Short Program Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Olympic Figure Skating in Canada: Pairs Short Program on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Two world champion teams will go head-to-head plus two Canadian teams are hungry to make an international impact and hopefully medal.

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China are an amazing team. The Chinese skaters would love nothing more than to win Olympic gold in their home country. The team earned a silver medal at the PyeongChang 2018 Games.

Sui and Han took silver to rivals Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov at worlds last year. They are representing the Russian Olympic Committee at these Olympics.

Mishina and Galliamov have been on a tear since their world title, winning both their Grand Prix assignments this season plus last month’s European Championships.

Team Canada will have two pairs in the event. Vanessa James and Eric Radford will skate third in the first flight. Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro will skate first in the second last flight.

Regional restrictions may apply.