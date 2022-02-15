How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Women's Short Program in Canada

18-year-old Madeline Schizas will compete Tuesday alongside the other female hopefuls in the women's short program. Her performance last week helped to advance Canada in the team event. Despite Schivas third place finish in the short program, Canada did not make the podium. Even though the young skater has limited international competition under her belt, she has already made quite the name for herself in these Olympic games.

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Women's Short Program Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Olympic Figure Skating: Women's Short Program on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In addition to Schivas, another skater to keep an eye on will be gold medal favorite Kamila Valieva. The 15-year-old phenom will look to bring home her second gold medal of these games after helping Russia win the team event last week. Valieva was almost not permitted to compete in the singles competition when it was reported that she tested positive for Trimetazidine after a blood sample was collected and tested at the Russian Championships back in December.

The race for silver will likely be between Japan's Ichiyo Higuchi and Russia's Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova. If reigning World Champion Shcherbakova and teammate Trusova are able to edge out Higuchi for second and third place behind Valieva in first, it will be the first time in Olympic figure skating history that a country sweeps the event.

Regional restrictions may apply.