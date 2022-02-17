It's the final day of the women's singles competition and medals are on the line. Who will come out on top?

Women's figure skating takes center ice on Thursday with the women's free skate determining who will win.

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Women's Singles Free Skate Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

World record holder Kamila Valieva leads after the short program, with ROC teammate Anna Shcherbakova in second and Japan's Sakamoto Kaori in third.

Valieva’s positive drug test from an event in December put her participation in doubt, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she could compete while officials conduct a full investigation.

The 15-year-old from the ROC scored a 82.16 in the short program on Tuesday. Both Shcherbakova (80.20) and Sakamoto (79.84) are within three points of the leader.

While Shcherbakova is the reigning world champion, 21-year-old Sakamoto is one of just two Top 10 finishers who skated at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Sakamoto finished sixth there.

Reigning world bronze medallist Alexandra Trusova is fourth (74.60), while Higuchi Wakaba of Japan is fifth (73.51). Higuchi became the fifth woman in Olympic history to land a triple axel at the Olympics in the short program.

