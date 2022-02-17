Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Women's Singles Free Skate in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's the final day of the women's singles competition and medals are on the line. Who will come out on top?

Women's figure skating takes center ice on Thursday with the women's free skate determining who will win. 

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Women's Singles Free Skate Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Olympic Figure Skating: Women's Singles Free Skate on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

World record holder Kamila Valieva leads after the short program, with ROC teammate Anna Shcherbakova in second and Japan's Sakamoto Kaori in third.

Valieva’s positive drug test from an event in December put her participation in doubt, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she could compete while officials conduct a full investigation. 

The 15-year-old from the ROC scored a 82.16 in the short program on Tuesday. Both Shcherbakova (80.20) and Sakamoto (79.84) are within three points of the leader.

While Shcherbakova is the reigning world champion, 21-year-old Sakamoto is one of just two Top 10 finishers who skated at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Sakamoto finished sixth there.

Reigning world bronze medallist Alexandra Trusova is fourth (74.60), while Higuchi Wakaba of Japan is fifth (73.51). Higuchi became the fifth woman in Olympic history to land a triple axel at the Olympics in the short program.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Olympic Figure Skating: Women's Singles Free Skate

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
5:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Kamila Valieva Figure Skating
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Women's Singles Free Skate

1 minute ago
Ryoyu Kobayashi Olympic Normal Hill
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Nordic Combined Challenge

2 hours ago
USATSI_17693530
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Women's Curling: Denmark vs. Canada in Canada

3 hours ago
skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Alpine Skiing

4 hours ago
USATSI_17695503
College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Pepperdine

6 hours ago
fresno state
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at Fresno State

6 hours ago
Olympic Ski Jumping
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Freestyle Skiing

6 hours ago
USATSI_17421842
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Warriors

7 hours ago
USATSI_15626256
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Lakers

7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy