How to Watch Olympic Men's Curling: Canada vs. Italy in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Canadian men’s curling team is looking for another win against Italy on its path back to the podium.

The journey back to the podium has not been easy for the Canadien men’s curling team at the 2022 Winter Olympics. It started off with two wins, then followed that up losing two of its next three matches, setting up some drama here in the final handful of round robin games. It does not need to win out to get in, but every loss will carry weight with the way that a few countries have played.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Curling: Canada vs. Italy Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Olympic Men's Curling: Canada vs. Italy on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both the men’s and women’s Canadian curling teams are looking to get back on the podium after missing out at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Canada takes on Italy, who is 1-4 so far in round robin play, losing to the top two countries and the ROC while also handing Switzerland its only loss of round robin play.

Italy has showcased the worst defense in the field and a middle of the pack offense. So far through five matches it has a -10 point differential.

Joel Retornaz is looking to guide his team to the podium like his undefeated mixed doubles teammates did this year on their way to the gold medal. Amos Mosaner is the Third for Italy. He won gold with his partner Stefania Constanini. Italy will need to find some of that mixed doubles magic for the upset.

For Canada, legendary curling Skip Brad Gushue is focused on getting the team back to the podium after missing out in 2018.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
14
2020

Olympic Men's Curling: Canada vs. Italy

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
1:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
