How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals in Canada: Finland vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Finland and Switzerland both look to get to the medal stand in the men's hockey quarterfinal round.

Finland or Switzerland will get to the semifinals, getting a shot at a medal for the first time since 2014. Finland has had a ton of success in men’s hockey recently with three trips to the podium in the last five Winter Olympics. For Switzerland, this would be a huge moment almost 80 years in the making.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals in Canada: Finland vs. Switzerland Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals in Canada: Finland vs. Switzerland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In 2018, Switzerland lost to Germany in the playoffs, while Finland lost to Canada in the quarterfinals.

This year, Finland was clearly the third best team in the field. It finished 3-0 with the third most goals scored and third best goal differential.

It won Group C pretty handily with wins over Slovakia (6-2), Latvia (3-1) and Sweden (4-3 in overtime). A win today over Switzerland would get Finland back to the semifinals again for the first time since 2014, setting up a very winnable game against either the ROC or Denmark.

For Switzerland, it lost all of its games, going 0-3 (0-1 in overtime) in group play, then beat the Czech Republic in the playoffs. The four goals scored in the playoffs equaled their total goals in three group round games. An upset by Switzerland would be huge, but it is achievable.

For Finland, keep an eye on Sakari Manninen (five points) and Teemu Hartikainen (five points) on the ice. They finished tied for the second most total individual points in group play this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2020

Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Finland vs. Switzerland

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
3:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals in Canada: Finland vs. Switzerland

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
