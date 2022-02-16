How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey in Canada: United States vs. Slovakia

The United States takes on Slovakia in one of the men's hockey quarterfinal games.

In 2018 the United States lost to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Now it looks to get one step further into the semifinals against Slovakia. These teams met in the playoffs in 2018, with the United States winning 5-1 in a very one-sided game. The winner of today’s game will take on the winner of Sweden and Canada.

The United States routed Slovakia 5-1 in the playoffs back in 2018 after a scoreless first period with two goals from Ryan Donato.

This year in group play, the United States went 3-0 with wins over China (8-0), Canada (4-2) and Germany (3-2) to finish with the most goals and the least amount of goals allowed.

The win over Canada really set the United States up to be the favorites to win gold again this year.

Slovakia went 1-2 overall with eight goals scored and 12 goals allowed in Group C. Then in the playoffs it skated Germany off the ice, winning 4-0 to get to this game.

Slovakia’s best finish this century in men’s hockey came in 2010 when it finished in fourth place after beating Norway (4-3) in the playoffs and Sweden in the quarterfinals (4-3), before losing to Canada (3-2) in the semifinals and Finland (5-3) in the bronze medal game.

This is a true David vs. Goliath matchup on the ice and should make for an exciting hockey game.

