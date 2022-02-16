How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Sweden vs. Canada

Last season, Canada and Sweden both saw their journeys end at the hands of Germany. It started with Sweden in the quarterfinals and Canada in the semifinals. This year they battle each other with an opportunity to advance to the medal round. This will be a fresh matchup with Canada taking second place in Group A and Sweden finishing in second place in Group C.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals in Canada: Sweden vs. Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:45 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

These countries played for the gold just eight years ago at the 2014 Winter Olympics and are set to battle it out again.

This year Canada (2-1) finished group play with wins against Germany (5-1) and China (8-0), only losing to the United States (4-2) before the playoffs. The Canadians scored the third most goals (12) and gave up the second fewest (5) overall.

In the playoffs Canada defeated China 7-2 for a second time to advance and play Sweden. This is by far the best and potentially most competitive matchup in the playoffs so far.

The winner will move on to play the winner of Slovakia and the United States, which could be a gold medal level game, but in the semifinals.

For Sweden, it beat Latvia (3-2), Slovakia (4-1) and lost to Finland (4-3) in overtime.

Canada historically has been the best hockey team in the world year after year at the Winter Olympics, but the rest of the world is getting better with teams like Sweden playing every game against Canada like it is a gold medal match.

