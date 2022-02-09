In the final night of men's singles competition, will the United States' Nathan Chen be able to maintain his lead and win the gold medal?

With a score of 113.97 going into the men's free skate, Chen holds a small lead over Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno of Japan with 108.12 and 105.90 points, respectively.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Singles Free Skate in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Uno won silver in 2018, while Chen, who finished fifth in the 2018 Olympics, is the three-time World Champion, including in 2021.

Chen's 2018 run got off to a bad start, as he placed 17th in the short program. He won the free skate, but it wasn't enough to boost him into one of the medal spots. A strong skate by Chen in 2022 would finally allow him to put the frustrating short program performance from four years ago at his first Olympics behind him.

Considering he did so well in the free skate in the last Olympics, he has to feel like the hardest part is over. Wednesday will allow him to put his true stamp on this Olympics.

Canada's Keegan Messing qualified for the free skate at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. The Canadian champion scored 93.24 in the short program to finish ninth and is one of the 24 skaters in the free skate on Thursday.

