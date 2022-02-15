Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling in Canada: Canada vs. U.S.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Canadian women’s curling team aims to make a jump in the standings against its biggest rival in the United States.

The Canadian women’s curling team has a great opportunity against the fourth place team in the standings to get a win, leap over them in the standings and steal the momentum from the United States. There is a lot at stake for Jennifer Jones and her team with only a few matches left in round robin play before the teams qualify for the playoffs and race to the podium.

Jennifer Jones is leading Team Canada in many ways and looks to get her team back on the podium this year. 

The Canadian team has not been able to get any momentum this year at the Winter Olympics, winning two matches in a row at one point, but also losing two matches in a row at another.

Sweden, South Korea and Japan all won medals in 2018 with those countries in the mix again this year.

The United States is also in the mix again this year with Great Britain. There was a period of time where Canada was the unbeatable force, with teams like Sweden and Switzerland making cameos over the years as a medal team.

Jones is aiming to get back on the podium for another gold medal, but it is a lot more challenging with the quality of the teams in women’s curling today.

Can Canada beat the United States and jump it in the standings today? If so, it could be on its way back to the playoffs. Canada has China and Denmark left on the schedule, teams that are below it in the standings and would push the team into the playoffs with three straight wins to close out round robin play.

