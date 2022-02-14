Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal in Canada: Canada vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Canada and Switzerland square off in the first semifinal of the Olympic Women's Hockey tournament.

Canada continued its run through the women's hockey tournament when it whipped Sweden 11-0 in the quarterfinals. It was another dominating performance for the Canadiens as they continue to steamroll teams for a shot at the gold medal game.

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal: Canada vs. Switzerland Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal: Canada vs. Switzerland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada is now 5-0 in the Olympics, outscoring its opponents 44-5. The team was challenged by the United State in a 4-2 win, but has dominated every other opponent.

One of those wins was a 12-1 victory over Switzerland in the first game of the Olympics. Switzerland will look to play much better in the semifinals and pull off a huge upset.

The Swiss got to the semifinals when they avenged a group play loss to the ROC with a 4-2 win in the quarterfinals.

It was just their second win at the Olympics, but it came at the best time. Now they get the unenviable task of trying to take down the high-powered Canadien team with a spot in the gold medal game on the line.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
