Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal in Canada: USA vs. Finland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States and Finland battle in the semifinals of the women's hockey tournament.

The United States slipped by the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals 4-1. The Americans dominated the game, outshooting the Czechs 59-6, but struggled to put the puck in the net leading to just a three-goal victory.

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal: USA vs. Finland Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Olympic Women's Hockey: USA vs. Finland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Americans are now 4-1 in the Olympics with their only loss coming to rival Canada in group play.

Monday they get a rematch with Finland with a spot in the gold medal game on the line.

Finland gets its second shot at the Americans on Monday after it lost to them 5-2 in its first game of the Olympics.

The Finnish team played the United States tough, but the Americans just had too much for them in the loss.

Finland slipped into the tournament by beating the ROC, 5-0, in its last group game and then made the most of the opportunity by beating Japan, 7-1, in the quarterfinals.

Monday, the Fins now get the opportunity to try and shock the world and knock off the mighty Americans in the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal: USA vs. Finland

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17660009
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal in Canada: USA vs. Finland

just now
South Korea Women's Curling
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Freestyle Skiing: Women's Aerials Finals

5 hours ago
USATSI_10004613
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Curling: Canada vs. Italy

6 hours ago
USATSI_17661623
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal in Canada: Canada vs. Switzerland

8 hours ago
USATSI_17661548
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal: Canada vs. Switzerland

8 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5
NFL

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

14 hours ago
USATSI_15918582
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Penn State at Michigan

14 hours ago
USATSI_17678867
NFL

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals in Spanish

14 hours ago
cal women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Cal

16 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy