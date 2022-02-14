How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal in Canada: USA vs. Finland

The United States and Finland battle in the semifinals of the women's hockey tournament.

The United States slipped by the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals 4-1. The Americans dominated the game, outshooting the Czechs 59-6, but struggled to put the puck in the net leading to just a three-goal victory.

The Americans are now 4-1 in the Olympics with their only loss coming to rival Canada in group play.

Monday they get a rematch with Finland with a spot in the gold medal game on the line.

Finland gets its second shot at the Americans on Monday after it lost to them 5-2 in its first game of the Olympics.

The Finnish team played the United States tough, but the Americans just had too much for them in the loss.

Finland slipped into the tournament by beating the ROC, 5-0, in its last group game and then made the most of the opportunity by beating Japan, 7-1, in the quarterfinals.

Monday, the Fins now get the opportunity to try and shock the world and knock off the mighty Americans in the semifinals.

