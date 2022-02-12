How to Watch Snowboarding: Mixed Team Cross in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Mixed Team Cross in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The inaugural mixed team snowboard cross competition pits 15 pairings against each other.

The first-ever Olympic mixed team snowboard cross competition is set to take place at the Genting Snow Park and will air at 9 p.m. ET on CBC.

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Mixed Team Cross today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBC

Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Mixed Team Cross online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada has sent two teams to this event. The pairing of Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine will compete in the third heat, while Liam Moffatt and Tess Critchlow will compete in the fourth heat.

Grondin has already won the silver medal in men's snowboard cross, while O'Dine won bronze in women's snowboard cross, making the two a formidable pair for this competition.

Only one mixed team cross event was held in the World Cup season prior to the Olympics, with Italy placing first, followed by the Czech Republic and France.

In last year's World Championships, the Australian duo of Jarryd Hughes and Belle Brockhoff won gold, with Italy's Lorenzo Sommariva and Michela Moioli placing second and the French duo of Leo Le Ble Jaques and Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau in third.

None of those duos are together for this event, though. Brockhoff and de Sousa Mabileau are competing but their World Champions partners aren't, and Sommariva and Moioli are competing but are paired with different teammates.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Snowboarding: Mixed Team Cross

TV CHANNEL: CBC
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17652551
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Oilers

1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) gets between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and to the basket during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 111-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Jazz

1 minute ago
arizona state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17630382
College Wrestling

How to Watch Ohio State at Minnesota in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
Michela Moioli
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Snowboarding: Mixed Team Cross in Canada

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17589673
College Basketball

How to Watch Iona at Siena

1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
AUBURN GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Auburn vs Missouri Women's Gymnastics

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy