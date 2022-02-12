How to Watch Snowboarding: Mixed Team Cross in Canada

The first-ever Olympic mixed team snowboard cross competition is set to take place at the Genting Snow Park and will air at 9 p.m. ET on CBC.

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Mixed Team Cross today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBC

Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Mixed Team Cross online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada has sent two teams to this event. The pairing of Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine will compete in the third heat, while Liam Moffatt and Tess Critchlow will compete in the fourth heat.

Grondin has already won the silver medal in men's snowboard cross, while O'Dine won bronze in women's snowboard cross, making the two a formidable pair for this competition.

Only one mixed team cross event was held in the World Cup season prior to the Olympics, with Italy placing first, followed by the Czech Republic and France.

In last year's World Championships, the Australian duo of Jarryd Hughes and Belle Brockhoff won gold, with Italy's Lorenzo Sommariva and Michela Moioli placing second and the French duo of Leo Le Ble Jaques and Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau in third.

None of those duos are together for this event, though. Brockhoff and de Sousa Mabileau are competing but their World Champions partners aren't, and Sommariva and Moioli are competing but are paired with different teammates.

Regional restrictions may apply.