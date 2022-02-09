Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualifying in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Qualifying for women's halfpipe will air Tuesday night.

American Chloe Kim highlights the field for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualifying today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBC

Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kim, the 2018 gold medalist, is also the 2019 and 2021 world champion in halfpipe and has won gold six times in SuperPipe at the Winter X Games. Heading into this year's competition, Kim has to be considered the favorite.

But she'll face a few strong competitors in this year's event.

Liu Jiayu from China won silver in the 2018 Olympics. She was the 2009 gold medalist in halfpipe at the World Championships and will be competing in her fourth Olympics. Is this the year she wins gold?

Cai Xuetong of China is currently leading the World Cup standings. She has twice won the World Championships gold.

American Maddie Mastro is another snowboarder to watch. She won the silver medal in 2021 at the World Championships in Aspen, plus won bronze in 2019.

Canada sent two competitors to the event in Brooke D'Hondt and Elizabeth Hosking. In 2018, Hosking finished 19th in this event, one spot behind fellow Canadia Mercedes Nicoll.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: CBC
Time
9:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chloe Kim
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualifying in Canada

1 minute ago
edmonton oilers
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers

16 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Nuggets

16 minutes ago
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

16 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) drives toward the basket during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Creighton

16 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern hosts Indiana on Tuesday night looking to win its third straight game.

16 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at Wyoming

16 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) guards during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Penn State

16 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots as Missouri Tigers forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Vanderbilt

16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy