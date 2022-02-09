How to Watch Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualifying in Canada

American Chloe Kim highlights the field for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualifying today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBC

Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kim, the 2018 gold medalist, is also the 2019 and 2021 world champion in halfpipe and has won gold six times in SuperPipe at the Winter X Games. Heading into this year's competition, Kim has to be considered the favorite.

But she'll face a few strong competitors in this year's event.

Liu Jiayu from China won silver in the 2018 Olympics. She was the 2009 gold medalist in halfpipe at the World Championships and will be competing in her fourth Olympics. Is this the year she wins gold?

Cai Xuetong of China is currently leading the World Cup standings. She has twice won the World Championships gold.

American Maddie Mastro is another snowboarder to watch. She won the silver medal in 2021 at the World Championships in Aspen, plus won bronze in 2019.

Canada sent two competitors to the event in Brooke D'Hondt and Elizabeth Hosking. In 2018, Hosking finished 19th in this event, one spot behind fellow Canadia Mercedes Nicoll.

Regional restrictions may apply.