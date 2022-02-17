How to Watch Women's Curling: Denmark vs. Canada in Canada

Canada looks to make the playoffs in women’s curling with over Denmark but will need some more luck tonight.

To set the table for tonight’s women’s curling matches at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Canada is tied with South Korea and Great Britain in the standings, with two playoff spots up in the air. Switzerland and Sweden are in, with Japan in pole position to join them and one of either Canada, South Korea, Great Britain or China grabbing the last slot. There are also scenarios for teams to have to qualify in a one-off playoff match, but Canada is hoping to straight-up qualify today.

How to Watch Women's Curling: Denmark vs. Canada today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Canada missed the podium in women’s curling and have a chance to make the playoffs this year, but it will be a challenge:

In round-robin play, Canada has lost to China (9-11) and Japan (5-8) for potential tiebreakers and defeated South Korea (12-7) and Great Britain (7-3).

The loss to China has to be the most frustrating moment this year for the women’s curling team in Canada because of what it might represent in the playoff seeding. If they won that match, they would also be 5-3, China would be eliminated and they could be in a position today to secure the third seed rather than sneak in at the last moment.

Japan takes on top-seeded Switzerland, South Korea takes on second-seeded Sweden, Great Britain takes on last place ROC and China is finished with their round-robin play.

Canada would like to see both Switzerland and Sweden win to eliminate South Korea and give Canada a chance to tie Japan for the third-best record overall. An ROC upset of Great Britain would lock Canada into the playoffs if the other two games go their way as well.

This has to be a tense moment for Canada today in women’s curling.

Regional restrictions may apply.