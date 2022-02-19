Skip to main content

How to Watch Women's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Japan vs. Great Britain in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Japan and Great Britain look to stand at the top of the podium in women’s curling after today’s gold medal game.

With Canada and the United States eliminated from the women’s curling tournament, Japan and Great Britain battle it out for the gold medal with Sweden already holding the bronze medal. This year, Switzerland, Sweden, Great Britain and Japan qualified for the playoffs with Japan and Great Britain advancing to today’s gold medal game. Can Great Britain get their win back after losing to Japan in the third-place game back in 2018?

How to Watch Women's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Japan vs. Great Britain today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Watch Women's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Japan vs. Great Britain online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A rematch of the third-place game from the 2018 Winter Olympics takes place in the gold medal game this year:

The journey to the gold medal game for Japan started in round-robin play where they went 5-4 with a 64-62 point differential. They lost to Great Britain in round-robin play (10-4) back on Feb. 15 in the ninth draw.

In the playoffs, they knocked off Switzerland (8-6), the best overall team in round-robin play leading to today’s game.

For Great Britain, they defeated Sweden (12-11) in the semifinals, which led to Sweden beating Switzerland (9-7) in the third-place game winning the bronze medal.

During round-robin play, Great Britain went 5-4 as well finishing in third place ahead of Japan thanks to their head-to-head win earlier in round-robin play. That game went off the rails fast with Great Britain jumping ahead 6-1 at the end of the third, carrying a 7-4 lead into the seventh before closing the game out.

Japan won in 2018 in the third-place game and Great Britain won in round-robin play this year. The gold medal game being a perfect tiebreaker for the two teams in women’s curling.

Regional restrictions may apply.

