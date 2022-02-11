Skip to main content

How to Watch Women's Curling: Sweden vs. Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Canada and Sweden look to break their tie in Women’s Curling in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Four years ago, Canada missed the podium in women’s curling for the first time since the sport was brought back to the Winter Olympics in 1988. They watched today’s opponent, Sweden, win the gold medal and celebrate. With both Canada and Sweden coming off their first losses of the tournament to Japan (2018, bronze medal) and Great Britain, each team looks to get back on track here today.

How to Watch Women's Curling: Sweden vs. Canada today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch Women's Curling: Sweden vs. Canada online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Canadian men’s and women’s curling teams look to get back on the podium, with two of the best individual curlers of all time:

Canada comes in with a win over South Korea (12-7) and a loss to Japan (5-8) to start round-robin play in the women’s curling tournament. They showed they can score and dominate in their win, but then in their loss, how the world has caught up with them.

Japan was not intimidated by Canada and straight-up defeated them. This is a very good Japanese team that won bronze four years ago and has built on that win.

Their opponents today won the gold medal four years ago, throwing two podium teams at the once-vaunted juggernauts in Canada to start the tournament.

Sweden also started off with a win followed by a loss, knocking off Japan (8-5) and losing to Great Britain (2-8)

Japan is the commonality here, with Sweden defeating them and Canada losing to them early in round-robin play. If that holds up then Canada could start this year 1-2 and closer to the bottom than the top of the standings coming off the 2018 Winter Olympics where they did not make it to the podium for the first time in 30 years.

Regional restrictions may apply.

