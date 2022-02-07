How to Watch ROC vs. Canada

The ROC looks to take down powerful Canada on Monday in the women's hockey group stage of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The ROC has the tough task of trying to slow down Canada on Monday. The ROC will be looking to bounce back after being shutout 5-0 by the United States two days ago.

How to Watch Women's Hockey: ROC vs Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 12:15 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Women's Hockey: ROC vs Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was its first in the tournament, as it beat Switzerland 5-2 in its Olympic opener. The ROC sits at 1-1 and in third place behind the Canadiens and Americans.

Monday's game will not be easy and the ROC will be huge underdogs against a Canadien team that has outscored its first two opponents 23-2.

Canada has been absolutely dominant in its first two games, beating Switzerland 12-1 and Finland 11-1.

Natalie Spooner has led the way for Canada with a tournament best nine points on seven assists and two goals.

The Canadiens are 2-0 and behind the United States for first place in the group, but the Americans have played one more game.

Canada will get its shot at the rival Americans on Tuesday, but first must make sure it takes care of the ROC.

Regional restrictions may apply.