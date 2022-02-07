Skip to main content

How to Watch Women's Hockey in Canada: ROC vs. Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ROC looks to take down powerful Canada on Monday in the women's hockey group stage of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The ROC has the tough task of trying to slow down Canada on Monday. The ROC will be looking to bounce back after being shutout 5-0 by the United States two days ago.

How to Watch Women's Hockey: ROC vs Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 12:15 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Women's Hockey: ROC vs Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was its first in the tournament, as it beat Switzerland 5-2 in its Olympic opener. The ROC sits at 1-1 and in third place behind the Canadiens and Americans. 

Monday's game will not be easy and the ROC will be huge underdogs against a Canadien team that has outscored its first two opponents 23-2.

Canada has been absolutely dominant in its first two games, beating Switzerland 12-1 and Finland 11-1. 

Natalie Spooner has led the way for Canada with a tournament best nine points on seven assists and two goals.

The Canadiens are 2-0 and behind the United States for first place in the group, but the Americans have played one more game.

Canada will get its shot at the rival Americans on Tuesday, but first must make sure it takes care of the ROC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Women's Hockey: ROC vs. Canada

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
12:15
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17622169
Beijing 2022

How to Watch ROC vs. Canada

1 minute ago
USATSI_17621318
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Women's Hockey: Canada vs. ROC

1 hour ago
Sean Fitzsimons Slopestyle
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Slopestyle Final

1 hour ago
HS Football Fans
Rugby

How to Watch Arrows vs. Seawolves

2 hours ago
Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks vs. Clippers

3 hours ago
imago1005372646h
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Mazatlán FC

3 hours ago
Jan 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is fouled as he brings the ball up court by New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets

5 hours ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

5 hours ago
USATSI_17627500
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing

5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy