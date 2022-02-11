How to Watch Women's Hockey Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Canada in Canada

Canada’s path to the gold medal starts with Sweden in the quarterfinals of the women’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Now the real games begin for the women’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Canadian team has looked like a team on a mission with singular focus as they ran through their group like a blizzard setting up this clash with Sweden, who has had a respectable run in Group B going 2-2, with a more defensive brand of hockey. That might not work against this Canadian team that has scored more goals than every Group B team to make it to the quarterfinals — combined.

How to Watch Women's Hockey, Second Quarterfinal: Sweden vs. Canada today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

The Canadian women’s hockey team took round one against the United States in group play 4-2 heading into the quarterfinals:

Canada has potentially the more challenging side of the bracket compared to their biggest rival, the United States.

They have Sweden first, a team that went 2-2 and finished group play with a 7-8 scoring differential.

From there, they will play the winner of the ROC and Switzerland, two teams that they already beat in a comical fashion, but will have tape and experience to use to their advantage. In their first game with Switzerland, they went off for 12 goals, more than their opponents had in four total games.

They only scored six goals against the ROC, but the ROC scored six goals all tournament themselves.

The inevitable clash with the United States for the gold seems in play with no team in the field seeming to have a real shot in three periods against these two teams that are so deep and talented across the ice.

