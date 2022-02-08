Skip to main content

How to Watch Women's Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This is a gold medal preview game in women’s hockey between the United States and Canada in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

This is what this whole event is about not only this year, but seemingly in every Winter Olympics: Canada vs. the United States. These teams have played in every gold medal game except for one since the sport was added to the Winter Olympics in 1998, with Canada winning four times and the United States winning twice. This is just a group play game, but will mean so much more for the winner heading into the playoffs.

How to Watch Women's Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:45 p.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Women's Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Four years ago the United States got the monkey off its back and won gold for the first time in 20 years over Canada.

So far in group play both teams are 3-0 and are absolutely throttling the other teams.

The United States defeated Finland (5-2), Russia (5-0) and Switzerland (8-0) so far in group play, while Canada knocked off Finland (11-1), Russia (6-1) and Switzerland (12-1).

In 2018, the United States came into the Winter Olympics motivated to avenge its loss in the gold medal game, something that Canada has this year.

These two teams have the best rivalry in Winter Olympics history in team sports and it is not even close. They are the only real threats to win gold every year in women’s hockey, with Canada holding a 3-2 advantage in the rivalry. 

