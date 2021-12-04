Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bellator 272: Pettis vs. Horiguchi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sergio Pettis puts his Bantamweight title on the line against Kyoji Horiguchi on Friday night at Bellator 272: Pettis vs. Horiguchi.
    Author:

    After defeating Juan Archuleta in May, Bellator Bantamweight World Champion Sergio Pettis (21-5) makes his first title defense today against Kyoji Horiguchi (29-3). This is Horiguchi’s first Bellator fight since defeating Darrion Caldwell in June of 2019 for the Bantamweight belt, a title he later vacated in November of that year due to injury.

    How to Watch Bellator 272: Pettis vs. Horiguchi:

    Match Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Showtime West

    Live stream Bellator 272: Pettis vs. Horiguchi on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Horiguchi returned to action in December of 2020, knocking out Kai Asakura in the first round, earning him a claim of the Rizin Bantamweight Championship, but he now wants to claim back the title he vacated over two years ago.

    Pettis is on a four-fight winning streak and is undefeated since his Bellator debut in January of 2020. His first fight with the promotion, a win via guillotine choke against Alfred Khashakyan, was the only fight in his last 12 that did not go to a decision.

    Also on the main event, ninth-ranked featherweight Jeremy Kennedy (16-3) faces off against Emmanuel Sanchez (20-6), who is tied with Patrício Freire for second most submission victories in Bellator Featherweight division with four.

    Seventh-ranked bantamweight Josh Hill (20-4) will face Jared Scoggins (10-1) in a catchweight fight after Scoggins missed weight for this bout by four pounds, thus surrendering a percentage of his fight purse to Hill.

    Undefeated middleweight Johnny Eblen (9-0) enters as the fifth-ranked fighter in his weight class, squares off against Collin Huckbody (10-3), who tonight makes his Bellator debut.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Bellator 272: Pettis vs. Horiguchi

    TV CHANNEL: Showtime West
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17267824
