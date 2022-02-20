Skip to main content

How to Watch Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A grappling legacy notches his second Bellator main event appearance against an NCAA All-American at Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley.

The Mohegan Sun Arena will host Bellator 274 on Saturday, broadcasting live from Uncasville, CT. It's wrestling vs. jiu jitsu in the main event as Neiman Gracie takes on Logan Storley, and knockout artist Chance Rencountre looks for his most high-profile victory to date against Andrey Koreshkov in the co-main event.

How to Watch: Bellator MMA 274: Gracie vs. Storley today

Event Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Event Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

Live stream Bellator MMA 274: Gracie vs. Storley today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With nine submission wins, Gracie is perhaps the most prolific Gracie family member currently competing in mixed martial arts. His career trajectory has certainly aligned with what's expected from the legendary jiu-jitsu family, and another victory is likely to officially place the No. 4 ranked welterweight into title contention.

The outcome of the main event will be dependent upon which of the two is first able to impose their grappling offensive. Storley's wrestling pedigree may prove the key to neutralizing Gracie's jiu-jitsu, but Gracie's first-round knockout of Mark Lemminger in September highlights the danger he can still pose on the feet.

In the co-main event, all eyes are on Chance Rencountre and his attempt at an eighth first-round knockout victory, when he goes up against former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley

TV CHANNEL: Showtime East
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
