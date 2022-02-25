Skip to main content

How to Watch Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A veteran champion defends his middleweight title in the main event of Bellator 275. Plus, the hope of a nation returns in a featured bout.

Bellator MMA returns to the 3arena in Dublin this weekend, with an event that will feature some of its most prominent Irish members, as well as one of the sport's most accomplished middleweights of all time.

Event Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Event Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

Live stream Bellator MMA 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With over 50 fights in his pro MMA career spanning nearly every major organization, Gegard Mousasi has shown himself to be one of the toughest fighters ever to compete. The former kickboxer has wins over several all-time greats, such as Mark Hunt and Dan Henderson, and now continues a successful run as Bellator middleweight champion.

The undefeated Austin Vanderford will bring aggressive, high-level jiu-jitsu to their fight - honed at Gracie Barra Portland, and proven over several competitive grappling victories on Chael Sonnen's Submission Underground.

Sinead Kavanagh will fight in her hometown, in a must-win for the featherweight hopeful. She will face Leah McCourt in the co-main event. 

Elsewhere on the main card, Khasan Magomedsharipov will make his first appearance since his stunning TKO victory against Jonathan Quiroz in March.

Peter Queally was forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Kane Mousah due to injury, and will not make an appearance.

