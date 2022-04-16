How to Watch Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2

Bellator returns to the SAP Center in San Jose on Friday. In the main event, AJ McKee will rematch Patricio Pitbull - his first defense after winning the Bellator featherweight championship in one of the most shocking upsets of 2021.

Event Date: Apr. 15, 2022

Event Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime West

Patricio Pitbull's first-ever championship victory was a culmination of a veteran career and a winning streak that until very recently had been overshadowed by that of his twin brother, Patricky Pitbull.

The undefeated AJ McKee had previously been considered untested against the caliber of the likes of Pitbull. The dynamic of their upcoming bout is entirely changed now that the champ has snatched up a first-round guillotine victory against Pitbull, and with an 8" reach advantage over his opponent, McKee is now considered the favorite to win on Friday.

In the co-main event, what could be the most prolific knockout streak in all of MMA will feature for the light heavyweight Grand Prix. Corey Anderson's striking has taken on a more vicious edge since his departure from the UFC, and will be put to the ultimate challenge against current champ Vadim Nemkov, who remains undefeated in Bellator.

SoCal native Aaron Pico will also compete at a 150lbs catchweight against Adil Edwards, who will make his Bellator debut. Pico's well-rounded game promises fireworks during what is sure to be an exciting bout.

