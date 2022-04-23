Skip to main content

How to Watch Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The world of mixed martial arts heads to Hawaii for Bellator 278 here today with a stacked card on Friday night.

The fight card today features five matches on the main card with one big title match between Juliana Velasquez (12-0-0) putting her women’s flyweight world title on the line against Liz Carmouche (16-7-0), with three additional matches on the prelim card. This Bellator event is taking place from Honolulu and has a really strong overall card for all fight fans.

How to Watch Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime West

Watch Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The main event of Velasquez and Carmouche both made weight as well as the rest of the card ahead of today's event:

In the main event, Velasquez puts her undefeated streak on the line as well as her title against a very seasoned fighter. They match up well physically both standing at 5’5 and weighing in at 125 pounds.

Velasquez is fighting out of Brazil while Carmouche is an American fighter.

The rest of the main card showcases five more fights with Enrique Barzola (17-5-2) taking on Nikita Mikhailov (9-1-0) in a contract-weight fight (140 pounds), Journal Lugo (8-0-0) facing off with Danny Sabatello (11-1-0) in a bantamweight world grand prix fight, Grant Neal (5-1-0) squaring off with Christian Edwards (5-1-0) in a lightweight feature fight and one more in Manny Muro (12-7-0) vs. Nate Andrews (17-3-0).

On the prelims, there are two welterweight fights between Dante Schiro (8-3-0) and Scotty Hao (5-3-0) as well as Makoa Cooper (1-0-0) and Blake Perry (0-0-0) along with one featherweight fight between Weber Almeida (5-1-0) and Fabricio Franco (8-4-0).

This has the makings for one of the better cards early this year with a lot of awesome opportunities for every competitor. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche

TV CHANNEL: Showtime West
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

