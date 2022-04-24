Skip to main content

How to Watch Bellator 279: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bellator returns with a championship double-header as the featherweight and interim bantamweight titles are contested at Bellator 279: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2.

Honolulu's second Bellator event this week will see Cris Cyborg defend her featherweight championship against Arlene Blencowe. In the co-main event, Juan Archuleta will face Raufeon Stots for the interim bantamweight title, with champ Sergio Pettis sidelined due to injury.

Plus, the opening round of Bellator's bantamweight Grand Prix will also feature, as Kyoji Horiguchi takes on Patchy Mix, making it three total fights that will be scheduled for five rounds.

Event Date: Apr. 23, 2022

Event Time: 10.30 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime West

Cyborg is a pioneer of women's MMA that still dominates at the very top of her game. She finished her first fight against Arlene Blencowe via a second-round rear-naked choke, but Blencowe's back-to-back victories since then have led her to title contender status once more.

Yancy Medeiros' Bellator debut will also have the benefit of being a homecoming, as he is one of several Native Hawaiians featured on this card, along with Ilima-Lei McFarlane and Kai Kamaka. The former UFC standout will face Emmanuel Sanchez, while McFarlane looks to bounce back after her first-ever career loss.

