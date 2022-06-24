Skip to main content

How to Watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi puts his title on the line against Johnny Eblen at Bellator 282 on Friday night.

Winner of four straight fights, Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) tonight goes for his third consecutive successful title defense when he faces undefeated Johnny Eblen (11-0) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. In addition to the middleweight title fight, two quarterfinal bouts in the Bellator bantamweight world grand prix go down tonight as fourth-ranked Magomed Magomedov (18-2) takes on Enrique Barzola (18-5-2) and Leandro Higo (21-5) squares off against Danny Sabatello (12-1).

How to Watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen:

Match Date: June 24, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

Live stream the Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Mousasi won his first four bouts after coming over to Bellator from the UFC in 2017 and won the middleweight title in his second fight by knocking out Rafael Carvalho in the first round, After successfully defending the belt by knocking out Rory MacDonald, Mousasi lost to Rafael Lovato, Jr. via a majority decision in June 2019. A unanimous decision victory over Douglas Lima crowned Mousasi as king of the weight class again in October 2020.

Higo comes into tonight with three straight wins, including a pair of submission victories while Sabatello enters on a six-fight win streak with the last four via unanimous decision.

Regional restrictions may apply.

