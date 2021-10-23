Bellator Moscow features both legends and up-and-comers on a 12-fight card, including Fedor Emelianenko and Timothy Johnson in the main event.

Fedor Emilianenko gained fame in the now-defunct Pride FC, where the Russian sambo fighter consistently bested legends and former champions.

On Saturday, he is is set to headline Bellator MMA 269 in his home country against Timothy Johnson in a fight he says may be the last of his career.

How to Watch: Bellator MMA 269: Fedor vs. Johnson

Event Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Event Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

The card will also feature a lightweight standout with a familiar last name. Usman Nurmagomedov holds an undefeated 13–0 record, as did his coach and family member Khabib Nurmagomedov. But Usman, unlike Khabib, uses a generous variety of kicks to keep his opponents at range, and is as comfortable going high with them as he is using leg kicks to open the guard.

He also retains the high-level grappling that one would expect of him, which could pose problems for Patrik Pietilä as they fight at a 160-pound catchweight.

In the main event, though Fedor is popularly considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time, the power that Johnson has been known to hold poses a significant threat for anyone fighting in the twilight of their career. Still, Fedor has retained much of the quickness and knockout power that made him a household name, which means this main event could be finished at any given moment.

