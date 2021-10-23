    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bellator MMA 269: Fedor vs. Johnson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Bellator Moscow features both legends and up-and-comers on a 12-fight card, including Fedor Emelianenko and Timothy Johnson in the main event.
    Author:

    Fedor Emilianenko gained fame in the now-defunct Pride FC, where the Russian sambo fighter consistently bested legends and former champions.

    On Saturday, he is is set to headline Bellator MMA 269 in his home country against Timothy Johnson in a fight he says may be the last of his career.

    How to Watch: Bellator MMA 269: Fedor vs. Johnson

    Event Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Event Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: Showtime East

    Live stream Bellator MMA 269 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The card will also feature a lightweight standout with a familiar last name. Usman Nurmagomedov holds an undefeated 13–0 record, as did his coach and family member Khabib Nurmagomedov. But Usman, unlike Khabib, uses a generous variety of kicks to keep his opponents at range, and is as comfortable going high with them as he is using leg kicks to open the guard.

    He also retains the high-level grappling that one would expect of him, which could pose problems for Patrik Pietilä as they fight at a 160-pound catchweight.

    In the main event, though Fedor is popularly considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time, the power that Johnson has been known to hold poses a significant threat for anyone fighting in the twilight of their career. Still, Fedor has retained much of the quickness and knockout power that made him a household name, which means this main event could be finished at any given moment.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Bellator MMA 269: Fedor vs. Johnson

    TV CHANNEL: Showtime East
    Time
    3
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Lincoln (Mo.) at Nebraska-Kearney

    just now
    USATSI_16924751
    NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

    How to Watch Kansas Lottery 300

    just now
    USATSI_16973350
    College Football

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Purdue

    just now
    Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson (2) prepares for the snap in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch James Madison vs. Delaware

    just now
    USATSI_16776756
    College Football

    How to Watch Idaho State vs. Montana State

    just now
    MMA Mat
    Bellator MMA

    How to Watch Bellator MMA 269: Fedor vs. Johnson

    just now
    USATSI_16789089
    Golf

    How to Watch Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round

    1 hour ago
    MMA Mat
    MMA

    How to Watch KSW 64

    1 hour ago
    Forge FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy