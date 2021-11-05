Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Bellator MMA 270: Queally vs. Pitbull 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Irish MMA will be front and center this Friday for Bellator Dublin at Bellator MMA 270: Queally vs. Pitbull 2.
    Former Bellator lightweight champion Patrício Freire vacated his title earlier this year, setting the stage for a soon-to-be No. 1 contender that just so happened to be his twin brother, Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire.

    Patricky Pitbull will compete for the vacated championship on Friday, and he will have his brother in his corner when he arrives in Dublin to face Peter Queally.

    How to Watch: Bellator MMA 270: Pitbull vs Queally today

    Event Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Event Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Showtime East

    Live stream Bellator MMA 270 on fuboTV today

    In the co-main event, celebrated young Irishman James Gallagher will compete for the first time this year, fulfilling a previously scrapped bout against Patchy Mix in his own hometown. 

    Gallagher's speed and unusual rhythm make him a fan favorite to watch on the feet, though they aren't where his fights usually end up: all nine of his professional career finishes have come via submission. 

    Patchy Mix, however, is just as dangerous on the ground, with 10 career submissions to his name. Mix will forfeit a percentage of his purse as he failed to make weight on Wednesday, and the two will compete at a catchweight.

    With the most knockouts in the history of the Bellator lightweight division, it is unsurprising that Pitbull has found himself in the top-ranked position at 11 pounds.

    Though Queally has less by way of experience, he has an important edge over Pitbull, which is the doctor's stoppage victory he earned during their first encounter in May of this year. Though it was by no means a knockout, the damage that Queally was able to deal his opponent indicates they are more closely matched than they appear on paper.

    November
    5
    2021

    Bellator MMA 270: Queally vs. Pitbull 2

    TV CHANNEL: Showtime East
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
