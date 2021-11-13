How to Watch Bellator MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh

Exciting featherweight action from this Bellator card in Hollywood, Florida awaits at the Bellator MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh event.

Bellator is back stateside this week with a must-see lineup of fights. The main event features one of the most celebrated names in women's MMA, opposite one of the most inspiring competitors in the division.

Event Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Event Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime East

It is only fitting to call the current women's featherweight champion the pioneer of women's mixed martial arts. With a career spanning over a decade, Cris Cyborg established a reputation as a knockout artist long before the top MMA organizations had even opened their doors to female competitors.

Now at Bellator, Cyborg is continuing her dominant streak, with all three of her wins inside the promotion coming via stoppage.

Her opponent, Sinead Kavanagh, competed in boxing before ultimately making the switch to MMA. She counts SBG teammate Conor McGregor as a source of wisdom and support, personally encouraging her in her bid to become the first female MMA champion from Ireland.

Bellator featherweight Aaron Pico will also compete this Friday. Long considered one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, Pico has never fought to a decision in his 11-fight pro MMA career.

Despite having a grappling background, the LA native has only two wins by submission, facilitated, no doubt, by the world-class training he receives at Jackson Wink. Pico will face undefeated prospect Dustin Gonzales, who made his Bellator debut earlier this year.

